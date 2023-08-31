Wearside Echoes: Nine little faces on their first school photo - new starters from 2004
Their first day at school. Remember the emotions?
Tears, smiles, excitement, nerves. Your little one's first day at school probably had it all.
It's almost time for this year's starters to put on that brand new uniform, grab the school bag and head for the classroom.
In the meantime, here are nine Sunderland Echo archive memories of children taking that first step into school in 2004.
We've got Havelock, Hudson Road, Richard Avenue, Grangetown and plenty more. Grab the tissues and re-live that emotional day once more.
