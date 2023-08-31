News you can trust since 1873
Wearside Echoes: Nine little faces on their first school photo - new starters from 2004

Their first day at school. Remember the emotions?

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Tears, smiles, excitement, nerves. Your little one's first day at school probably had it all.

It's almost time for this year's starters to put on that brand new uniform, grab the school bag and head for the classroom.

In the meantime, here are nine Sunderland Echo archive memories of children taking that first step into school in 2004.

We've got Havelock, Hudson Road, Richard Avenue, Grangetown and plenty more. Grab the tissues and re-live that emotional day once more.

They all started their first days at school in 2004. See if your little one is in the picture.

1. That's class

Smart in their new uniforms at Richard Avenue Primary School.

2. So sweet at Richard Avenue

New starters at Grangetown Primary School pictured 19 years ago.

3. Great in Grangetown

Bright-eyed youngsters line up for their first photo at Shiney Row Primary in 2004.

4. Class times at Shiney Row Primary

