Nine memories of end-of-term events from Sunderland schools over the years

Schools' out for Summer - or they will be soon.

But who remembers the fun you had in the last days before the 6 weeks holidays.

Signing off in style before the six-week holidays

These Wearside children had bags of laughs with everything from stage shows to football matches and table tennis tournaments, as pictured in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Let's start at Richard Avenue Primary School where pupils held an end of term show called Pied Piper in 2005.

Richard Avenue Primary School students chose the Pied Piper for their end-of-term show in 2005.

Singing the Blues in Southwick

We're loving the Blues Brothers theme at Southwick Primary School, also in 2005.

Looking cool at Southwick Primary School in 2005.

It was a lavish end of term show at Pennywell in 2007 and there was a summer production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Castlegreen School in 2003.

Fun at the New Beginnings Nursery indoor beach day in 2008.

They had a beach day at New Beginnings Nursery in 2008, and look at the crowds for the end of term table tennis tournament at Washington School in 2013.

Lads v dads in 2009

Last but not least, lads and dads took on street wardens in a football match at Horden Cotsford Juniors in 2009.