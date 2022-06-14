Every one of these 9 photos show children pictured on an important day.
Whether it was the last day of term, their last ever day at primary school, the last day of their favourite teacher or even the last day of the school itself, we have it all.
So take a look at scenes from Carley Hill, Richard Avenue, Sunderland High School, and Farringdon Primary.
1. Back to 2016
Sunderland High School Junior School final day 6 years ago but who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Nursery staff and pupils at the Richard Avenue Primary cchool during their Royal Wedding Party held on the last day of term.
Nursery staff and pupils at Richard Avenue Primary School during their Royal Wedding party held on the last day of term in 2011. Remember it?
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
3. All dressed up at Carley Hill
Staff and pupils were dressed up for their mini prom to mark the last day of school at Carley Hill Primary in 2004.
Photo: KB
4. Farewell at Farringdon Primary
A special goodbye on the last day of term at Farringdon Primary in 2006. Teachers Hazel Bulmer, Andrea Scott and Kate Bluett were leaving for pastures new after clocking up 50 years service between them.
Photo: AB