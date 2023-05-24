Nine pictures of Sunderland schools on the day they closed forever
It was a poignant day at these Wearside and County Durham schools. They were all pictured on their final days.
If you went to Pennywell in 2008, Carley Hill, Harraton or St Hilda's RC School in 2004, this photo feature could bring back photos for you.
All these photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives and we want your memories of these scenes.
Get in touch too if you went to Hylton Road Primary School in 1982. We have a reminder of children taking one last look round the playground.
