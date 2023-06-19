On your marks, get set, go; with 9 memories of your sports day

Picture the scene. It's a red hot day and you are trying your best in the school sack race.

Yes, it's sports day time and doesn't it just bring back memories of your pals cheering you on from the side lines as you ran the relay, did your best with an egg and spoon, or leapt as far as you could for the long jump.

This week is National School Sport Week. Its aim is to get all children exercising for at least 60 minutes a day.

So let's shape up with some inspiration from the Echo archives as we head to Carley Hill, Pallion, Bexhill, Sunderland High and Bernard Gilpin.

Memories of the fun you had at sports day.

The Castle View Junior School sports day in 1976. We caught the action just as the baton was being handed over in the girls relay race.

Trying to keep a ball of the ground for as long as possible at the Carley Hill Junior School's play scheme sports day. Pictured in 1979 were, left to right: Brian Forster, 9, Kenneth Jacques, 10, Stephen Fortune 10.

Taking a breather at the 1993 sports day organised by Pallion Action Group. Left to right are: Tony Sawyers, Dale Conway, Christopher Collins, David Watson and Sarah Conway.

