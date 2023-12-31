Highlights of Sunderland's 2023 - how many do you remember?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From New Year's Day to New Year's Eve, 2023 has been a year to remember on Wearside.

And as the city gets ready to welcome in 2024, the city council has taken a trip down memory lane with a video charting some of the most memorable moments of the last 12 months.

Some of the highlights of 2023

Highlights include the unveiling of plans for one of the largest movie and TV studios complexes in Europe on the banks of the Wear; celebrations for the coronation of King Charles; Stadium of Light dates by Pink and Beyoncé, and the announcement of three new models to be produced at Sunderland's Nissan plant.

Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said 2023 had been 'a tremendously exciting year' and 2024 promised to be equally so.

"Once again, we have seen a massive amount of investment in our city, with the start of work on the new Eye Hospital, Culture House and new Wear Footbridge to name but a few, as well as the opening of the new southern entrance of Sunderland Station," he said.

"Investing in our communities continues to be at the heart of everything we do. We know many of our residents continue to struggle through the cost-of-living crisis and as a council we are doing everything we can to support them.

"These last few weeks have also had the thrilling news that Sunderland is to host the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“My best wishes go to everyone living, working or studying in our city this New Year. I want you all to know that we share your passion for Sunderland and are working our hardest to help it achieve the very best it can.