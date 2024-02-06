Charlie Bell - a former miner who remembered the 'bitter' days of 1984/1985.

HOLD FOR THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MINERS STRIKE.

video to come.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former miner has described the rundown of the pit industry as a 'massive waste of people's lives'.

Charlie Bell, who picketed for almost every day of the 1984 Miners Strike, spoke to the Echo 40 years on.

Former miner Charlie Bell who was on the picket line throughout the 1984 Miners Strike.

'There were one thousand men on £150 a week. We lost that pretty quickly'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looked back on a year when the closure of pits, and the loss of jobs, was at the forefront of their minds.

The miners knew what was coming and did their best to stop it through the strike, said Charlie who was one of 1,000 people working at Eppleton Colliery at the time.

'We knew it wasn't over. We were simply going back to work'

He stressed: "We were not looking for a wage rise. We were simply looking to defend jobs and protect communities. This particular community was pretty much dependent on coal mining.

Charlie Bell, right, with Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

One thousand men were on £150 a week.

Families relied on that wage for mortgages, rent and food. The miners industrial action tried to protect that.

'It almost feels like we were prophets'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picketing became a part of life in 1984 but that became 'more bitter' as the year went on, said Charlie.

Eppleton Colliery in the mist of a December day in 1984.

By 1985, the miners returned to their jobs and Charlie said: "In my own mind, I knew it wasn't over. We were simply going back to work.

"We knew it was going to be a struggle because we knew there was a plan to close all the pits down.

"Looking back, it almost feels like we were prophets. We knew what was going to happen but we failed to stop it happening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within 10 years, 150,000 miners were 'thrown out of work,' he said, referring to the mass closure of pits.

Skilled people were 'thrown on the scrapheap'

He remains adamant that the strike was the only choice they had to try and stop the colliery closures.

Charlie Bell's memories of the 1984 Miners Strike and the demise of the Durham coalfield.

"I dont think we could have done anything else but strike. If we had not, it would have happened over a shorter period of time.

"Eppleton lasted a year after the strike."

A huge effect on the community

The effect on the community in the Hetton area has been massive, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you look at the town centre, the shops that we have lost, the clubs we have lost, the pubs we have lost, the banks we have lost, it gives you an indication of the health of the local economy.

"We don't have a bank but we have two betting shops. It is usually an indication of a failing economy."

Charlie reflected on the impact of the loss of the pits in the Durham coalfield.

"Whether you believed in the strike or not, I always thought it was a massive waste of people's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the characteristics that most miners have is a skill, an ability to overcome nature and difficulties.