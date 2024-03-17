Nine pictures from Sunderland's Quarry View School taken between 1998 and 2007

School meals, stage shows and new starters

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Mar 2024, 19:21 GMT

Turn your books back to 1998 to 2007 for this selection of Quarry View School scenes.

Your homework today is to get in touch with memories of these great Echo archive photos.

They show everything from a head teacher retiring to new starters.

Tell us about your memories of the school - but only after you have browsed through our collection.

Quite the Quarry View collection but it's your memories we want.

1. Lessons to remember

New teacher Vickie Lumsdon with new starters at Quarry View in 1998.

2. Their first day

Sing up if you remember this photo from the day head teacher Graham Fraser retired in 2003.

3. A musical memory from 2003

Can you believe, it's 20 years since these pupils were pictured during their first days at the school.

4. Class memories from 2004

