A nine-course menu of retro cookery lessons in Sunderland schools

Love them or hate them, we all have memories of cookery lessons at school.
That's what we are serving up today with nine Sunderland Echo retro cooking scenes from the classroom.
The only way to find out is by browsing through our gallery of photos.
1. Panning back in time
Cookery scenes from the Sunderland classroom from 1979 to 2010.
2. A photo from Farringdon
Alison Kell, 14, tries her hand at one of the energy-saving cooking methods as other pupils involved in the Farringdon School experiment look on in 1979.
3. James passes on his skills
Youngsters enrolled at a cookery school at St Anthony's School in August 1999.
TV chef James Martin was on hand to dispense expert advice.
4. A winning dish in 2006
St Mary's RC Primary School students Thomas Harrison and Simon Coleman took a bite out of their own prizewinning meal from a 2006 competition.