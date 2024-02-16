News you can trust since 1873
A nine-course menu of retro cookery lessons in Sunderland schools

Take nine photos, mix in 45 years of history - it's time for cookery lessons

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:27 GMT

Love them or hate them, we all have memories of cookery lessons at school.

That's what we are serving up today with nine Sunderland Echo retro cooking scenes from the classroom.

Maybe you were preparing peppers in Farringdon in 2007, or serving spring onions at Bishop Harland School in 2009.

The only way to find out is by browsing through our gallery of photos.

Cookery scenes from the Sunderland classroom from 1979 to 2010.

1. Panning back in time

Cookery scenes from the Sunderland classroom from 1979 to 2010.

Alison Kell, 14, tries her hand at one of the energy-saving cooking methods as other pupils involved in the Farringdon School experiment look on in 1979.

2. A photo from Farringdon

Youngsters enrolled at a cookery school at St Anthony's School in August 1999. TV chef James Martin was on hand to dispense expert advice.

3. James passes on his skills

St Mary's RC Primary School students Thomas Harrison and Simon Coleman took a bite out of their own prizewinning meal from a 2006 competition.

4. A winning dish in 2006

