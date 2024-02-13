Nine film stars pictured on visits to Sunderland, including some huge Hollywood names

Cue your memories of the big screen stars who have visited Wearside.
These glamorous people have starred in Hollywood blockbusters - and they have all come to theatres and cinemas in Sunderland.
Trevor Howard, Margaret Lockwood, and Charlie Chaplin are all on our list.
So is Marlene Dietrich who stayed at the Roker Hotel in 1966.
Mickey Rooney, who featured in films such as National Velvet, appeared in panto in Sunderland in 2007.
And Tommy Steele, the star of Half a Sixpence was in Sunderland in years including 2016.
All were photographed by the Sunderland Echo.
