Nine film stars pictured on visits to Sunderland, including some huge Hollywood names

Chaplin, Dietrich, Bowie - it's quite a line-up of legends

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Feb 2024, 04:05 GMT

Cue your memories of the big screen stars who have visited Wearside.

These glamorous people have starred in Hollywood blockbusters - and they have all come to theatres and cinemas in Sunderland.

Trevor Howard, Margaret Lockwood, and Charlie Chaplin are all on our list.

So is Marlene Dietrich who stayed at the Roker Hotel in 1966.

Mickey Rooney, who featured in films such as National Velvet, appeared in panto in Sunderland in 2007.

And Tommy Steele, the star of Half a Sixpence was in Sunderland in years including 2016.

All were photographed by the Sunderland Echo.

Tell us about the stars you've met on Wearside by emailing [email protected]

1. Stars on Wearside

More than 1,000 fans waited outside the Havelock Cinema to see the star of The Lady Vanishes in 1947. Here she is in Sunderland receiving a bouquet from Jill Greaves.

2. Margaret Lockwood

The star of Brief Encounter was another star visit the Havelock Cinema in 1947.

3. Trevor Howard

The Sunderland-born movie star, who featured in films including An Ideal Husband, was pictured in Mowbray Park in 1947 on a brief return to her home town.

4. Christine Norden

