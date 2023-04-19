News you can trust since 1873
The Locarno was one of Sunderland’s most popular live music venues in 1970, attracting acts such as Genesis and David Bowie.

Eight pictures showing the rise and fall of the Locarno - what are your memories of the Sunderland venue?

Who remembers dancing the night away at the Locarno?

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Oct 2020, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

It was a majestic ballroom with an impressive stage and it pulled in thousands of customers when it was in its heyday.

Top bands such as Rod Stewart and the Faces, Free, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Who all played there.

The club first opened as a Locarno ballroom, which were the flagships of the Mecca Empire and there was also a bowling alley underneath which opened on June 30, 1964, with the project costing £300,000.

The club had changes of names such as the Mayfair and then the Palace, before closing down for good in April 2003.

It was demolished in 2012 but the memories will certainly live on for thousands of music and dance lovers.

See if these scenes – some provided courtesy of Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society – bring back memories of its rise and fall.

The interior of the Locarno Ballroom as new in 1964. Picture courtesy of local historian Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

1. Inside the ballroom

The interior of the Locarno Ballroom as new in 1964. Picture courtesy of local historian Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Photo: Bill Hawkins

Dancing the night away. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Dancing the night away

Dancing the night away. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: se

The Locarno private function room and Bar Grill from 1964. Photo courtesy of Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

3. The function room and bar grill

The Locarno private function room and Bar Grill from 1964. Photo courtesy of Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Photo: Bill Hawkins

The Mecca Centre in 1979.

4. The Mecca Centre - formerly the Locarno

The Mecca Centre in 1979. Photo: Sunderland Echo

