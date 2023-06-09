The day you baked, line danced and did a veg tasting class at Bishop Harland

Get your thinking caps on. We want you to join us at Bishop Harland CE School for a bucket load of memories.

See if you can remember the day you baked bread in reception in 2008, or line danced on the field in 2009.

There's the time you had a scary sleepover in Sunderland Museum in 2012.

And not forgetting the day you turned out in force for a big tidy-up in 2012.

We love these school reminders and hope you do too.

1 . Look at the fun you had over the years at Bishop Harland School. Re-live it all once more. Look at the fun you had over the years at Bishop Harland School. Re-live it all once more. Photo Sales

2 . Pupils looked spooked by a scary lion watching over them in Sunderland Museum during the mass sleepover in 2012. Pupils looked spooked by a scary lion watching over them in Sunderland Museum during the mass sleepover in 2012. Photo Sales

3 . Teigan Fenwick, Danielle Warwick and Billiejo Gray were taking part in a vegetable tasting session at the school 14 years ago. Teigan Fenwick, Danielle Warwick and Billiejo Gray were taking part in a vegetable tasting session at the school 14 years ago. Photo Sales

4 . Teacher Karen Hope played the part of the stern Victorian school mistress in 2011 when pupils learn about life more than 100 years ago. Teacher Karen Hope played the part of the stern Victorian school mistress in 2011 when pupils learn about life more than 100 years ago. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3