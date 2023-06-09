Nine fun times at Sunderland's Bishop Harland School - line dancing, sleepovers and baking bread
The day you baked, line danced and did a veg tasting class at Bishop Harland
Get your thinking caps on. We want you to join us at Bishop Harland CE School for a bucket load of memories.
See if you can remember the day you baked bread in reception in 2008, or line danced on the field in 2009.
There's the time you had a scary sleepover in Sunderland Museum in 2012.
And not forgetting the day you turned out in force for a big tidy-up in 2012.
We love these school reminders and hope you do too.
