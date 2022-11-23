News you can trust since 1873
Have a look at these Bishop Harland scenes.
9 archive photos from Bishop Harland C of E School - music, World Cup and cooking memories to enjoy

Pink wigs, a polka band and promoting healthy eating. It all made the headlines at Bishop Harland CE Primary School in the past.

By Chris Cordner
20 minutes ago

And we know because we have the proof from the Sunderland Echo archives.

The Ramillies Road school gets our attention in another of our photo features.

Take a look at a World Cup-themed sports day and a giant birthday card to mark the school’s 40th anniversary.

And when you have done just that, get in touch and share your memories.

1. In the band in 2004

The Polka Hotness Band with members of the choir and dancers from the school 18 years ago. They were all in the news because they were going to appear at the Empire Theatre.

Photo: PB

2. A happy 40th birthday

Pupils made a giant birthday card when the school celebrated its 40th birthday in 2004.

Photo: TC

3. On the ball in 2007

Pupils at Bishop Harland C of E Schoo were taking part in a World Cup themed sports day in 2007. Remember it?

Photo: KB Sunderland Echo

4. Pink power in 2009

Pictured taking part in Niall's Pink Mile at Bishop Harland School 13 years ago were Scot Quinn, Mark Smith, and Dylon Jordin.

Photo: KB

