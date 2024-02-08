News you can trust since 1873
Seven pictures remembering Sunderland's Blu Bambu, the Vine Place venue which was the place to be

Taking you back to 2006 to 2009 with these photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT

Here's a photo gallery which might just bring back great memories for fans of Blu Bambu.

The Vine Place venue was photographed by our Echo team in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Here are those scenes once more as we dance back through the years.

Taking you back through the years for an Echo collection of Blu Bambu retro photos.

1. Bringing back some Blu Bambu memories

Sweet night at the venue in 2006. It was an event for youngsters aged under 18 and it looks like it was a great success.

2. Fun times in 2006

Another great reminder from the sweet night for under-18s in August 2006.

3. On the dance floor

Representatives of the Sunderland Study Support Group got to meet members of Blazin Squad at the venue in 2006.

4. A special memory from 2006

