11 pictures of Reg Vardy staff in Sunderland from 1991 to 2006

We've got everything from the Can Can to fancy dress fundraising

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT

We're travelling back in time for a look at 11 times when workers at Reg Vardy appeared in the Sunderland Echo.

It's a wonderful mix of memories which range from fancy dress fundraising in 2003 to Can Can dancers helping with the launch of a new car in 1991.

There's plenty more besides, such as staff helping a school with a design challenge and the company sending computers to children in Africa, both in 2004.

Have a look and enjoy the retro trip.

Scenes you may remember from Reg Vardy over the years.

1. Retro at Reg Vardy

Renault dealer Reg Vardy's general manager Mike Rich was pictured with Can-Can dancers for the launch of the latest Renault Clio in 1991.

2. Dancing back to 1991

Children from Albany Primary School collected 50 shoe boxes of presents and useful items as part of Operation Christmas Child in 1998. Clare Jones from Reg Vardy, back right, was there to help.

3. A Christmas tale

Commercial van specialist Karen Walters was pictured at the Stoneygate branch in 2003.

4. A 2003 reminder

