We've got everything from the Can Can to fancy dress fundraising

We're travelling back in time for a look at 11 times when workers at Reg Vardy appeared in the Sunderland Echo.

It's a wonderful mix of memories which range from fancy dress fundraising in 2003 to Can Can dancers helping with the launch of a new car in 1991.

There's plenty more besides, such as staff helping a school with a design challenge and the company sending computers to children in Africa, both in 2004.

Have a look and enjoy the retro trip.

1 . Retro at Reg Vardy Scenes you may remember from Reg Vardy over the years. Photo Sales

2 . Dancing back to 1991 Renault dealer Reg Vardy's general manager Mike Rich was pictured with Can-Can dancers for the launch of the latest Renault Clio in 1991. Photo Sales

3 . A Christmas tale Children from Albany Primary School collected 50 shoe boxes of presents and useful items as part of Operation Christmas Child in 1998. Clare Jones from Reg Vardy, back right, was there to help. Photo Sales

4 . A 2003 reminder Commercial van specialist Karen Walters was pictured at the Stoneygate branch in 2003. Photo Sales