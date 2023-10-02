Life in Sunderland in 1991, featuring Anneka Rice, Sunderland Forge and a Fender Stratocaster shared the Echo headlines in this year
A guitar, chimney and a TV challenge made the headlines
It was the year when Wearside challenged Anneka - and she came up trumps.
Were you there in 1991 when scores of people helped complete Anneka Rice’s challenge to build a play area at Washington Wildfowl Trust.
The playground, especially designed for disabled children, was opened in 1991 by Peter Simon, presenter of BBC TV’s Double Dare.
Watching a 112 ft chimney come down
It was all done as part of the annual Children in Need appeal.
Who remembers this and what other memorable events do you remember from 1991?
Perhaps these events will give you a bit of a reminder.
A 112-foot high tower disappeared from the Sunderland skyline forever 32 years ago.
The last remnants of the old Sunderland Forge finally bit the dust when the site chimney was blown up by experts in 1991.
From Wearside to Germany with a guitar
There were no hiccups when the brick tower at Pallion crumbled in a cloud of dust after work by Instrip Demolition, of Washington.
Lauren Baldasarra, nine, watched as Ann Tipling, a partner in Instrip detonated the charges under the supervision of explosives expert John Turner which toppled the chimney exactly to plan.
The site was being redeveloped by Tyne and Wear Development Corporation.
Sunderland rock band the Snarling Horses were heading to Essen to deliver a brand new Fender Stratocaster, made famous by Buddy Holly.
The electric guitar was going to a music collective in the German town.
From Wearside to Albania with love
Zat Lewis, lead singer with the Snarling Horses, said they wanted to make some sort of gesture to their friends in Sunderland’s twin town.
The guitar was donated by Bob King, who runs Kings Music store in Borough Road, Sunderland, who was only too pleased to help the lads out.
Tons of desperately needed food left Sunderland to help starving children in Albania.
A truck carrying seven tons of food joined a convoy taking relief to abandoned children in orphanages.
The food was collected by Wearside schoolchildren as the result of an appeal by Cowies.
