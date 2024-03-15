Happy Red Nose Day everyone.

Let's celebrate the special fundraising day with a look back at the wonderfully wacky events you held in Sunderland in the past.

You donned pyjamas in Farringdon, football shirts in Grangetown, and became clowns for the day at Quarry View Infants School.

Money raised by Red Nose Day this year will go towards organisations helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people.

Have fun - and here's some reminders of your brilliant support.

1 . Charity champions from Wearside Retro for Red Nose Day. See if you can spot a familiar face.

2 . Harking back to Hill View There were clowns galore at Hill View Infants on Red Nose Day in 1988. They did a fantastic job in raising more than £520.

3 . Serving at St Anthony's St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.