Nine great pictures from Red Nose Day events in Sunderland over the years as Comic Relief returns for 2024

Having a laugh at Quarry View, Farringdon and Grangetown

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:11 GMT

Happy Red Nose Day everyone.

Let's celebrate the special fundraising day with a look back at the wonderfully wacky events you held in Sunderland in the past.

You donned pyjamas in Farringdon, football shirts in Grangetown, and became clowns for the day at Quarry View Infants School.

Money raised by Red Nose Day this year will go towards organisations helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people.

Have fun - and here's some reminders of your brilliant support.

Retro for Red Nose Day. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Charity champions from Wearside

Retro for Red Nose Day. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Photo Sales
There were clowns galore at Hill View Infants on Red Nose Day in 1988. They did a fantastic job in raising more than £520.

2. Harking back to Hill View

There were clowns galore at Hill View Infants on Red Nose Day in 1988. They did a fantastic job in raising more than £520.

Photo Sales
St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.

3. Serving at St Anthony's

St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.

Photo Sales
Grant Wake became a photographer for the day in this Quarry View School Red Nose Day scene from 1997.

4. Smile, you're on Quarry View camera

Grant Wake became a photographer for the day in this Quarry View School Red Nose Day scene from 1997.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WearsideSunderlandNostalgiaRed Nose Day

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.