Happy Red Nose Day everyone.
Let's celebrate the special fundraising day with a look back at the wonderfully wacky events you held in Sunderland in the past.
You donned pyjamas in Farringdon, football shirts in Grangetown, and became clowns for the day at Quarry View Infants School.
Money raised by Red Nose Day this year will go towards organisations helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people.
Have fun - and here's some reminders of your brilliant support.
