Nine Sunderland lunchtime memories in time for International School Meals Day

Re-living the days of school meals in Sunderland dining halls

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:52 GMT

We all remember school meals. Tucking in to a tasty plate of food at lunchtime.

Or maybe you never did like the servings at the school you went to. Either way, it's time to look back on those times as we celebrate International School Meals Day.

Its aim is to look at nutrition, innovation and ideas for great new meals.

We are doing it with these 9 Echo archive photos which take in scenes from Bexhill to Benedict Biscop and Grindon Broadway to Grangetown.

School meal photos from the Echo archives. Tell us about your favourite canteen lunch.

1. A 9-course menu of Wearside memories

A scene from School Meals Week at Broadway Junior School in 1988.

2. Bringing back Broadway memories

Lunchtime at Thorney Close Primary School in April 1999.

3. A menu of memories from Thorney Close

Lunchtime at Grangetown Primary School in 2003. Tell us if you loved the school meals there.

4. Great at Grangetown Primary

