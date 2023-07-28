News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

11 pictures taken at Sunderland play schemes over the summer holidays in years past

11 Sunderland play schemes which laid on fun, games and splashing about

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

Schools out for summer.

In times gone by, that meant lots of excitement and a chance to have fun at these Sunderland play schemes.

Did you have a bash at swing ball in Red House in 1978 or handball at Benedict Biscop in 1979.

There's a 1980 game of tennis in the East End and board games in Farringdon in 1976.

Over to you for memories of them all.

This is how lots of Sunderland youngsters spent their six weeks summer holidays. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

1. This is how lots of Sunderland youngsters spent their six weeks summer holidays. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

This is how lots of Sunderland youngsters spent their six weeks summer holidays. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

Photo Sales
Dress-up time dor Mary Hoogewerf, left and Susan Carey, at the Backhouse Park play scheme in 1974.

2. Dress-up time dor Mary Hoogewerf, left and Susan Carey, at the Backhouse Park play scheme in 1974.

Dress-up time dor Mary Hoogewerf, left and Susan Carey, at the Backhouse Park play scheme in 1974.

Photo Sales
Taking a dip in Castletown School's pool to get away from the heat in 1975.

3. Taking a dip in Castletown School's pool to get away from the heat in 1975.

Taking a dip in Castletown School's pool to get away from the heat in 1975.

Photo Sales
The Hendon playscheme summer party. Great fun in 1975.

4. The Hendon playscheme summer party. Great fun in 1975.

The Hendon playscheme summer party. Great fun in 1975.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SchoolsSunderlandTennisRed HouseMemories