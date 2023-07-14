2 . Jurassic jungle trail, Sunderland city centre, July 22 to September 3

The BID is turning back the clock with the Jurassic Jungle Trail, where visitors can use the free Sunderland Experience app and find AR characters scattered around the city centre. The app will also feature a number of special offers and discounts that can be used when the characters are unlocked. At the same time six “real” dinosaur eggs will be placed in key locations, some of which offer 3D interaction. Photo: submitted