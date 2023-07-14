News you can trust since 1873
A bumper summer of fun in SunderlandA bumper summer of fun in Sunderland
A bumper summer of fun in Sunderland

14 things to do in Sunderland with the children over the summer holidays

From scaling new heights on a weekly climbing wall to handling snakes, there’s plenty of activities taking place in Sunderland to keep little ones – and big kids at heart – entertained over the summer holidays.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

It’s set to be a bumper summer of fun in the city – and here’s some of the highlights.

The English Civil War Society will gather for large displays at Hylton Castle on July 29-30. Highlights of the free event, which runs from 11am to 4.30pm, include a living history village, learn how to fire a musket and handle a pike and see the battle of Sunderland reenacted live.

1. Civil War Re-enactment, Hylton Castle

The BID is turning back the clock with the Jurassic Jungle Trail, where visitors can use the free Sunderland Experience app and find AR characters scattered around the city centre. The app will also feature a number of special offers and discounts that can be used when the characters are unlocked. At the same time six “real” dinosaur eggs will be placed in key locations, some of which offer 3D interaction.

2. Jurassic jungle trail, Sunderland city centre, July 22 to September 3

As part of the Summer in the City events, there will be free crazy golf sessions on July 27 an August 10 and 24 in Keel Square.

3. Crazy golf, Keel Square

From July 22 to September 3, there will be a climbing wall in Market Square on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 11am to 3pm. Let them reach dizzying heights this summer in Sunderland City Centre and watch them reach the top of the climbing wall for just 50p.

4. Climbing wall, Market Square

