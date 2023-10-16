Rugby, retro and Sunderland: Seven Wearside photos with an archive World Cup link
Swing back in time with these Wearside rugby World Cup reminders
The countdown is on to England's Rugby World Cup semi-final - and let's do it with a look at Sunderland's love for the game over the years.
South Africa await on Saturday but here's an Echo rousing call courtesy of seven photos from 2003 onwards.
We've got players from Ashbrooke getting ready to watch England's epic Final win against Australia 20 years ago, and the Sunderland woman who prepared a World Cup final cake four years later.
We've got youngsters getting into World Cup spirit in Castle View, Bexhill and Houghton.
Enjoy!
