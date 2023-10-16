News you can trust since 1873
Rugby, retro and Sunderland: Seven Wearside photos with an archive World Cup link

Swing back in time with these Wearside rugby World Cup reminders

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST

The countdown is on to England's Rugby World Cup semi-final - and let's do it with a look at Sunderland's love for the game over the years.

South Africa await on Saturday but here's an Echo rousing call courtesy of seven photos from 2003 onwards.

We've got players from Ashbrooke getting ready to watch England's epic Final win against Australia 20 years ago, and the Sunderland woman who prepared a World Cup final cake four years later.

We've got youngsters getting into World Cup spirit in Castle View, Bexhill and Houghton.

Enjoy!

Going retro with rugby but how many of these scenes do you remember.

1. Winging back in time

Members of Ashbrooke Rugby Club looking forward to the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

2. Locking in to the coverage

These Castle View School pupils decided to take up rugby instead of football after England's success at the 2003 World Cup.

3. On the ball at Castle View

Houghton Under-9 and Under-10 teams were pictured with the Rugby World Cup in 2005.

4. A big day in Houghton

