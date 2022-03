Comic Relief works with organisations around the UK and across the globe to make a difference to people’s lives, helping them escape discrimination, violence and poverty.

And this year, the charity is working alongside partners to ensure Red Nose Day donations also support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Ahead of the televised appeal night on Friday, March 18 we’ve rounded up some of your fantastic Red Nose Day snaps as children show their support for the cause.

1. Big smile Kian's ready for action in his Paw Patrol-themed Red Nose Day t-shirt.

2. A bit of magic Two-year-old Connie in her Tinker Bell top for Comic Relief.

3. We need a hero! Jacob, age 5, dons his superhero gear for Comic Relief.

4. Double trouble Carson, aged 4, Lacey-Lee, aged 1, in their charity t-shirts.