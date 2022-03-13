We smell memories galore! 9 retro Red Nose Day photos from Sunderland and County Durham

Red Nose Day returns on Friday, March 18 and it will once again raise money to tackle poverty, violence and discrimination. This year, organisations which support people in Ukraine will be among those to benefit.

To get you in the fundraising spirit, here are 9 reminders of Comic Relief events held in Sunderland and County Durham in the past.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about the fun ways you are raising money this year.

1. Back to 2003 Geoff Watson and Ian Fleming spent a day with a difference for Comic Relief in 2003. Does this bring back memories? Photo: MM Photo Sales

2. Red nose fun at the Hylton Centre Nursery Senior nursery nurse Vicky Snowball was pictured with children at the Hylton Centre Nursery in 2005. Photo: JM Photo Sales

3. Back at Bexhill Primary in 2007 Red noses galore at Bexhill Primary School 15 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: JC Photo Sales

4. A dip with a difference Staff from the Fulwell branch of Sainsbury's who braved the North Sea for Comic Relief in 2009. Photo: AB Photo Sales