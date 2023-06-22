News you can trust since 1873
Summer in Sunderland: The retro places you loved to go for an ice cream on Wearside

When the sun is shining, a walk along the seafront with an ice cream – or a trip to your favourite spot for one of the sweet treats – is the perfect way to top off a summer’s day.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

You can’t beat a cornet or ice lolly beside the sea – but here at Wearside Echoes, we wanted to know the retro places you loved to go in Sunderland for a Mr Whippy or scoop of your favourite flavour. And as well as the ice cream sellers of the past, let’s hear a shout-out for your favourite iced treats of years gone by.

From an ice cream float and cream soda at Notarianni’s to an ice cream sandwich from the Fella’s van, here’s a tribute to one of our favourite summer (or, let’s face it, all-season) snacks.

Grabbing an ice cream at Notarianni's in Park Lane, 1965.Grabbing an ice cream at Notarianni's in Park Lane, 1965.
Grabbing an ice cream at Notarianni's in Park Lane, 1965.
Rosemarie Barratt Simpson: “Geraldi used to come round the Garths with his horse and cart. A wafer sandwich with monkey's blood was my favourite. I remember he even had a little machine to make them with.”

Paul Renwicks: “Been gone 48 years, but it always was Notarianni’s of Seaburn,These comments of Notarianni’s with monkey’s blood bring back memories, love it.”

Susan Lamb: “Fella’s ice cream van. The best with monkey’s blood.”

Alan Dixon: “Loved them all, but I remember when a cornet with flake was a 66 and sandwich with flake was a 99.”

Tuck in! A 1974 picture as children enjoy their ice cream cones in Sunderland.Tuck in! A 1974 picture as children enjoy their ice cream cones in Sunderland.
Tuck in! A 1974 picture as children enjoy their ice cream cones in Sunderland.
Gill Collinson: “Notarianni in High Street. Always had an ice cream float.”

Moyra Byrne: “Geraldi's, used to look forward to the van coming around Farringdon.”

Picture dated 1955; the Fella's Ice Cream Factory - with a van outside - next to the Betta Shop in Thornton Place.Picture dated 1955; the Fella's Ice Cream Factory - with a van outside - next to the Betta Shop in Thornton Place.
Picture dated 1955; the Fella's Ice Cream Factory - with a van outside - next to the Betta Shop in Thornton Place.
Is a Minchella's ice cream your go-to choice?Is a Minchella's ice cream your go-to choice?
Is a Minchella's ice cream your go-to choice?
