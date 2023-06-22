You can’t beat a cornet or ice lolly beside the sea – but here at Wearside Echoes, we wanted to know the retro places you loved to go in Sunderland for a Mr Whippy or scoop of your favourite flavour. And as well as the ice cream sellers of the past, let’s hear a shout-out for your favourite iced treats of years gone by.

From an ice cream float and cream soda at Notarianni’s to an ice cream sandwich from the Fella’s van, here’s a tribute to one of our favourite summer (or, let’s face it, all-season) snacks.

Grabbing an ice cream at Notarianni's in Park Lane, 1965.

Rosemarie Barratt Simpson: “Geraldi used to come round the Garths with his horse and cart. A wafer sandwich with monkey's blood was my favourite. I remember he even had a little machine to make them with.”

Paul Renwicks: “Been gone 48 years, but it always was Notarianni’s of Seaburn,These comments of Notarianni’s with monkey’s blood bring back memories, love it.”

Susan Lamb: “Fella’s ice cream van. The best with monkey’s blood.”

Alan Dixon: “Loved them all, but I remember when a cornet with flake was a 66 and sandwich with flake was a 99.”

Tuck in! A 1974 picture as children enjoy their ice cream cones in Sunderland.

Gill Collinson: “Notarianni in High Street. Always had an ice cream float.”

Moyra Byrne: “Geraldi's, used to look forward to the van coming around Farringdon.”

Picture dated 1955; the Fella's Ice Cream Factory - with a van outside - next to the Betta Shop in Thornton Place.