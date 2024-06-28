The £3million Gilley Law plan which changed the Sunderland skyline
The £3million project to build homes in Gilley Law was enormous. It transformed the Sunderland skyline.
Seven 16-storey blocks of flats were planned.
Space for 889 families
Another 35 buildings were proposed and each of those would be three storeys high, also filled with flats.
Experts said that 889 families would be housed in the area and here is the site as it looked in June 1965.
Estimates stood at £3.2m
It would cost £3,290,150 to complete and estimates suggested the whole project would be completed in 1967.
The site covered more than 23 acres and also included a central shopping area with eight shops.
There were plans for a multi storey garage which would house 300 cars.
