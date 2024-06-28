The £3million Gilley Law plan which changed the Sunderland skyline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s almost 50 years since a huge building scheme began in Sunderland affecting 800 families.

The £3million project to build homes in Gilley Law was enormous. It transformed the Sunderland skyline.

Seven 16-storey blocks of flats were planned.

Space for 889 families

A close-up on the Gilley Law building site. | se

Another 35 buildings were proposed and each of those would be three storeys high, also filled with flats.

Experts said that 889 families would be housed in the area and here is the site as it looked in June 1965.

Estimates stood at £3.2m

Work begins on the massive Gilley Law site in June 1965. | se

It would cost £3,290,150 to complete and estimates suggested the whole project would be completed in 1967.

The site covered more than 23 acres and also included a central shopping area with eight shops.

Gilley Law flats in June 2017. | se

There were plans for a multi storey garage which would house 300 cars.

Tell us if you were one of the first residents in the new look Gilley Law development.