Sunderland's household gadgets that have stood the test of time - some more than 100 years old

Whisks, rolling pins, tin openers - the longest-surviving household items still being used in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:50 BST- 2 min read

We are stirring up memories today - of those household gadgets and goods which are still in great nick after decades of use.

Sunderland, it seems, is filled with implements which have stood the test of time - at least if the followers of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page are anything to go by.

The Wearside Echoes nostalgia page which has more than 8,200 members.The Wearside Echoes nostalgia page which has more than 8,200 members.
We asked them to 'name the household gadget which has lasted for decades in your house'.

Our 8,000-plus members responded in style. Here's what they had to say.

'Clothes horse - over 100 years old'

Gill Stephenson Button: Not exactly a gadget, but my enormous enamel teapot that I bought from the antique shop on Roker Baths Road owned by the lovely David Whitfield.

It had been used in the canteen of one of the shipyards before they closed down. 20 years plus it's served me and still going strong."

The Old Curiosity Shop on Roker Baths Road.The Old Curiosity Shop on Roker Baths Road.
Paula Robinson: "My dad's Black and Decker garden shears. They are over 45 years old and still going strong."

Paul Turnock: "Pyrex dishes."

Pyrex in 1981.Pyrex in 1981.
Janet Elizabeth Colegate Madge: "Clothes horse, over 100 years old."

'Slow cooker. 25 pence at a car boot sale'

Marion Davison: "An old fashioned knife sharpener which used to belong to my grandmother. It must be over 100 years old."

Annette Roper: "Mam has the same knife she got when she married in 1965....got a cream handle...she uses it for everything more or less."

Knives, colanders and mixers all made the list of gadgets which have lasted for years in Sunderland households.Knives, colanders and mixers all made the list of gadgets which have lasted for years in Sunderland households.
Eddie Donkin: "Potato masher. It was my mams when I lived as a single man and she gave to me when I got married in 1972."

Chris Burns: "Slow cooker. It was 25p at a car boots sale 20 odd years ago and it's twice the size of anything you can get now."

Margaret Crosby: "1950s egg slicer."

'Electric coffee grinder as part of my 21st birthday present. I'm now 72'

Judith Porter: "My rolling pin, 57 years and still going strong."

Bridget Davison: "My husband bought me an electric coffee grinder as part of my 21st birthday present. I’m now 72 and it’s still going strong."

Alyson Tennant: "A pan that belonged to my nana. They certainly don't make anything like they used to."

The post which resulted in a huge response from Wearside Echoes followers.The post which resulted in a huge response from Wearside Echoes followers.
Janice Robson: "My nana's potato masher. It has been around since she married in the 30s."

Joyce Magnus Steabler: "My Tupperware colander. Had it over 40 years."

An 80-year-old rolling pin from grandma

Heather Edwards: "My grandma's rolling pin. 80-plus years."

Margaret Crosbie: "A pan I got when my auntie died in 1976. Don't know how old it was before I got it. I always use it for mince and onions." Ann Nesbitt: "A pasta pan I bought 30 years ago and still in use."

70s electric whisk - still great for Yorkshire puddings

Garry Johnson: "My mam has an electric whisk from the 70s. She will not part with it and still going strong. She uses it for mixing Yorkshire puddings and double cream."

Some great responses and we want more.

If you have a centuries-old chair, a spoon from a bygone age or any other item or gadget that refuses to be beaten, let us know.

Email [email protected]

