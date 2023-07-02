We are stirring up memories today - of those household gadgets and goods which are still in great nick after decades of use.

Sunderland, it seems, is filled with implements which have stood the test of time - at least if the followers of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page are anything to go by.

We asked them to 'name the household gadget which has lasted for decades in your house'.

Our 8,000-plus members responded in style. Here's what they had to say.

'Clothes horse - over 100 years old'

Gill Stephenson Button: Not exactly a gadget, but my enormous enamel teapot that I bought from the antique shop on Roker Baths Road owned by the lovely David Whitfield.

It had been used in the canteen of one of the shipyards before they closed down. 20 years plus it's served me and still going strong."

The Old Curiosity Shop on Roker Baths Road.

Paula Robinson: "My dad's Black and Decker garden shears. They are over 45 years old and still going strong."

Paul Turnock: "Pyrex dishes."

Pyrex in 1981.

Janet Elizabeth Colegate Madge: "Clothes horse, over 100 years old."

'Slow cooker. 25 pence at a car boot sale'

Marion Davison: "An old fashioned knife sharpener which used to belong to my grandmother. It must be over 100 years old."

Annette Roper: "Mam has the same knife she got when she married in 1965....got a cream handle...she uses it for everything more or less."

Knives, colanders and mixers all made the list of gadgets which have lasted for years in Sunderland households.

Eddie Donkin: "Potato masher. It was my mams when I lived as a single man and she gave to me when I got married in 1972."

Chris Burns: "Slow cooker. It was 25p at a car boots sale 20 odd years ago and it's twice the size of anything you can get now."

'Electric coffee grinder as part of my 21st birthday present. I'm now 72'

Bridget Davison: "My husband bought me an electric coffee grinder as part of my 21st birthday present. I’m now 72 and it’s still going strong."

The post which resulted in a huge response from Wearside Echoes followers.

Joyce Magnus Steabler: "My Tupperware colander. Had it over 40 years."

An 80-year-old rolling pin from grandma

Margaret Crosbie: "A pan I got when my auntie died in 1976. Don't know how old it was before I got it. I always use it for mince and onions." Ann Nesbitt: "A pasta pan I bought 30 years ago and still in use."

70s electric whisk - still great for Yorkshire puddings

