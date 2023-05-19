How to life-hack your washing machine and water bills - tips from a Sunderland genius
Super saver Lynne Buddin is back with more of her handy tips - and this time your wallet, water and washing machine could all benefit.
Lynne, who helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling, is a dab hand at life hacks and she has two more to share with us.
A helping hand with your washing
Have a look at her video to find out how you can stop mildew building up on your washing machine.
And how about a way of saving a few pennies on your water bill. Lynne tackles that issue as well.
She spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector, loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.
More life hacks to try out
Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel - and she loves helping Echo readers.