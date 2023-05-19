How to life-hack your washing machine and water bills - tips from a Sunderland genius

Lynne, who helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling, is a dab hand at life hacks and she has two more to share with us.

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling at Jacky White's market.

A helping hand with your washing

Have a look at her video to find out how you can stop mildew building up on your washing machine.

And how about a way of saving a few pennies on your water bill. Lynne tackles that issue as well.

Lynne Buddin

She spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector, loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

A tip to help protect your washing machine.

More life hacks to try out

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel - and she loves helping Echo readers.