3 . Pet toys

'We got our kitten in November, but with all our annual bills and Christmas coming at once we only had money for essentials and none left for toys. So, we upcycled rubbish for her. I 'I made odd socks into balls by rolling them up and turning the cuff back on itself to hold it together. The card centre from sticky tape can be rolled, end on, for pets to chase. Put treats inside a toilet roll or kitchen roll holder for them to find.' Photo: ugc