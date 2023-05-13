News you can trust since 1873
'We all need to look at what we waste and try to reduce it;- be that reducing energy, time or resources', said Lynne. And here are her first set of tips on everything from making your own cat toys to fending off hunger pangs.'We all need to look at what we waste and try to reduce it;- be that reducing energy, time or resources', said Lynne. And here are her first set of tips on everything from making your own cat toys to fending off hunger pangs.
Eight clever money-saving tips and life hacks from genius stall holder at Sunderland's Jacky Whites Market, Lynne Buddin

What a life Lynne Buddin has had.

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 07:19 BST

She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.

Sounds like a great person to share her very own life tips. Here goes with the first eight that she has shared with the Sunderland Echo.

Lynne told us: "I still like to live by my Queen's Guide value of "do one good turn every day", so if these tips help one person a day then I will be happy'. Thanks to Lynne and let's have a look at some of her tips.

1. Wise words from Lynne

Lynne told us: "I still like to live by my Queen's Guide value of "do one good turn every day", so if these tips help one person a day then I will be happy'. Thanks to Lynne and let's have a look at some of her tips.

If you know your weight gain problem is the evening munchies, try cleaning your teeth an hour earlier than you go to bed. It really works as a deterrent.

2. A slimming tip

If you know your weight gain problem is the evening munchies, try cleaning your teeth an hour earlier than you go to bed. It really works as a deterrent.

'We got our kitten in November, but with all our annual bills and Christmas coming at once we only had money for essentials and none left for toys. So, we upcycled rubbish for her. I 'I made odd socks into balls by rolling them up and turning the cuff back on itself to hold it together. The card centre from sticky tape can be rolled, end on, for pets to chase. Put treats inside a toilet roll or kitchen roll holder for them to find.'

3. Pet toys

'We got our kitten in November, but with all our annual bills and Christmas coming at once we only had money for essentials and none left for toys. So, we upcycled rubbish for her. I 'I made odd socks into balls by rolling them up and turning the cuff back on itself to hold it together. The card centre from sticky tape can be rolled, end on, for pets to chase. Put treats inside a toilet roll or kitchen roll holder for them to find.'

'This tip came from a competitive swimmer:-if you get cramp in your leg, press both thumbs into the pain centre fairly hard, for about a minute. It hurts, but not as much as the cramp and it means you can go back to what you were doing quicker.'

4. A cramp remedy

'This tip came from a competitive swimmer:-if you get cramp in your leg, press both thumbs into the pain centre fairly hard, for about a minute. It hurts, but not as much as the cramp and it means you can go back to what you were doing quicker.'

