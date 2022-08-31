10 retro photos from Gilley Law as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood

Every now and then, we love to put the spotlight on a Wearside neighbourhood.

This time, we have 10 archive photos from Gilley Law including the Cavaliers jazz band in 1977, the building of a housing estate in 1965 and a fun run in 1984.

That’s just for starters but to find out more, have a browse through our collection.

1. The day the chimney came down The demolition of Gilley Law's 200 ft chimney in 1993. Were you there? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Fundraising at the VG store Raising money for charity at M & S Lindoe's VG Store in 1980. Owner, S Lindoe raffled a hamper of groceries. Pictured receiving a cheque from assistant, Jean Waterson is George Cooper, on behalf of the charity. Receiving her winning hamper from assistant Jessie Laws is Olive Gromson. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. A gem of a scene from 2010 A jewellery making class at Gilley Law Community Centre in 2010 with silversmith tutor Jon Price giving a helping hand to Linda Morley, Claire Tingle and Andrew Barton 12 years ago. Photo: CA Photo Sales

4. Jazz band memories Three of the longest serving members of the Gilley Law Cavaliers Jazz Band retired at the band's annual presentations in 1977. Left to right are: Elaine Bulmer, Susan Dunn and Valerie Bryan all aged 18. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales