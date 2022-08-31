10 retro photos from Gilley Law as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood

Every now and then, we love to put the spotlight on a Wearside neighbourhood.
This time, we have 10 archive photos from Gilley Law including the Cavaliers jazz band in 1977, the building of a housing estate in 1965 and a fun run in 1984.
That’s just for starters but to find out more, have a browse through our collection.
1. The day the chimney came down
The demolition of Gilley Law's 200 ft chimney in 1993. Were you there?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Fundraising at the VG store
Raising money for charity at M & S Lindoe's VG Store in 1980. Owner, S Lindoe raffled a hamper of groceries. Pictured receiving a cheque from assistant, Jean Waterson is George Cooper, on behalf of the charity. Receiving her winning hamper from assistant Jessie Laws is Olive Gromson.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A gem of a scene from 2010
A jewellery making class at Gilley Law Community Centre in 2010 with silversmith tutor Jon Price giving a helping hand to Linda Morley, Claire Tingle and Andrew Barton 12 years ago.
Photo: CA
4. Jazz band memories
Three of the longest serving members of the Gilley Law Cavaliers Jazz Band retired at the band's annual presentations in 1977. Left to right are: Elaine Bulmer, Susan Dunn and Valerie Bryan all aged 18.
Photo: Sunderland Echo