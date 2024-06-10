11 thrilling memories from Usworth Air Day, including planes, parachutes and picnics

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:18 BST

Flying back to those glorious June days on the airfield

Ahh the memories - of the days when June meant the spectacle of Air Day at Usworth.

Hundreds of people would flock to the airport to watch planes, parachutists and helicopters put on wonderful displays.

You would have picnics on the grass and watch as incredible flying machines took to the air.

Re-live the air days of 1967, 1968, 1969, and 1973 in these Echo archive photos.

1. Days at the airport

2. Retro with the RAF

3. Sandwiches and super scenes

4. A 1967 view

