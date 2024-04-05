The County Durham pit which was blown up for explosion scenes in TV series
A North East pit became an unlikely film star 55 years ago.
More than 300 people once worked at Waldridge Colliery.
But its days were numbered in 1969 when it was planned to be demolished after a 138-year history. By then, it was an abandoned shell.
Ideal for location shots
The National Coal Board prepared the pit buildings for demolition but then put them on hold when the BBC stepped in.
BBC bosses decided that Waldridge was ideal for location shots for a television serial called Germinal.
The programme was all about 19th Century miners in France and their plans for sabotage.
Dozens watched as the pit head was blown up
The blowing up of the pit was the climax of the story and the Echo was there on the day of the explosion.
Have a look at these scenes of the film crews, actors and pit officials.
John Robson was the former manager at the pit and he was there to help with the demolition.
Watching the whole process were local people who played the part of extras in the film.
Tell us if you were there
The day's proceedings culminated with the blowing up of the pit head.
Tell us if you were one of the extras in the film, or maybe you worked at Waldridge Colliery and have memories to share.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
