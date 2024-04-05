Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East pit became an unlikely film star 55 years ago.

More than 300 people once worked at Waldridge Colliery.

But its days were numbered in 1969 when it was planned to be demolished after a 138-year history. By then, it was an abandoned shell.

The Echo was there when Waldridge pit became a film set in 1969.

Ideal for location shots

The National Coal Board prepared the pit buildings for demolition but then put them on hold when the BBC stepped in.

BBC bosses decided that Waldridge was ideal for location shots for a television serial called Germinal.

The programme was all about 19th Century miners in France and their plans for sabotage.

Director John Davies instructs some of the local extras before filming starts.

Dozens watched as the pit head was blown up

The blowing up of the pit was the climax of the story and the Echo was there on the day of the explosion.

Have a look at these scenes of the film crews, actors and pit officials.

A film about 19th Century France - filmed in County Durham.

John Robson was the former manager at the pit and he was there to help with the demolition.

Former colliery manager John Robson was back at the pit during the filming.

Watching the whole process were local people who played the part of extras in the film.

Tell us if you were there

The day's proceedings culminated with the blowing up of the pit head.

Tell us if you were one of the extras in the film, or maybe you worked at Waldridge Colliery and have memories to share.