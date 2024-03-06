Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wearside mother-of-three has recalled the day she met one of the world's biggest music stars - while she was helping Wearside's miners.

Juliana Heron was part of a support group which was fighting on behalf of the striking pit workers of County Durham in 1984.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juliana Heron who was part of a support group which ran a kitchen during the 1984 Miners Strike.

Her husband Bob Heron was doing his bit on the picket line.

Broth, mince and dumplings and hardship parcels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had to split their duties between the strike and looking after their own young family.

Juliana and a group of other women from Eppleton got permission from the NUM to set up a kitchen.

For seven days a week, they served up hearty dishes such as mince and dumplings, broth.

Juliana Heron and her husband Bob who have looked back on the Miners Strike of 1984.

There could be up to three sittings a day as hundreds of hungry villagers came forward. So did their children.

'We got word that Bruce Springsteen wanted to meet us'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while some of the women kept the kitchen ticking, Juliana and fellow volunteer Jean Lamb made food parcels (eggs, potatoes, beans, tinned meat) especially for the single miners who didn't get a penny in benefits.

The two women also made up hardship parcels for people. Every week, they went to cash and carry stores to get enough supplies.

Food parcels for the miners of East Durham in 1984.

The kitchen workers toiled hard upstairs while Jean and Juliana worked downstairs on the parcels.

'We went backstage and he handed us a cheque for ten thousand dollars'

They were kept going by unions and individuals who constantly popped in with cheques.

But then came a day Juliana would never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was at the Durham Mechanics and I was told 'Bruce Springsteen has been in touch. He wants to invite some women to his concert.

"We just knew we were going to St James' Park. I went, Anne Suddick and some other women went. The seats were great.

Bruce Springsteen performing in the UK in 1985.

"We were asked to meet Bruce back stage and he handed us a cheque. It was for ten thousand dollars. He did one for us in Durham and one for Northumberland.

The cheque to the Durham Miners Support Group.

'It was really hard and winter was coming on'

"You just don't think that someone who is in America and has a very good career would do something like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it is surprising how many people actually did support the miners."

Paul Weller and North East legends Lindisfarne were big supporters as well. That backing was vital especially as the strike dragged on through 1984 and into early 1985, said Juliana.

"It was really hard and winter was coming in again."

Some miners went back before the strike officially ended.

Juliana described how she felt when the campaign was finally over - but the fight wasn't.

Hundreds of jobs lost - 'nothing to replace them'

"It was mixed emotions. Yes we were fighting to save the pits but we carried on fighting because Eppleton was one of them due for closure.

"We were fighting for a community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major source of work was lost when the pit shut but 'nothing was put in its place," she said.

Since 1984, Juliana has worked with Age Concern, Victim Support and has made a difference in her work as a councillor.