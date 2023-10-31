Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been announced that Bruce Springsteen will be rocking the Stadium of Light stage once again.

Bruce Springsteen concert at the Stadium of Light in 2012

The Boss has announced he is heading out on tour in Europe next spring with a date at the home of the Black Cats on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, one of only three UK dates on the tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk and AEGPresents.co.uk. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered what was described as "the greatest show on earth" across Europe over the summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run.

Kicking off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their 2024 World Tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway — before bookending in the UK with a date at London's Wembley Stadium on July 25.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets, and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career.

It's believed bosses at the Stadium of Light have been in talks with a number of promoters and there's been various rumours of who will be headlining the SoL next summer, but Bruce Springsteen is the first confirmed act.

It will be a return to Wearside for the legendary rocker, who was last on the stage on June 21, 2012 with his Wrecking Ball tour.

It was a mammoth three hour show of hits old and new - a longevity The Boss is famed for.

Last summer, saw a trio of successful gigs at the stadium, with Beyoncé performing to more than 48,000 fans on her Renaissance World Tour on May 23 and Pink putting on an incredibly-athletic performance over two nights with her Summer Carnival tour on June 10 and 11.

The Boss impressed with a three-hour show in 2012

Both gigs were a return to the stadium for the popstars, with the Wearside venue hosting some of the biggest names in music over the years including Oasis, Take That, Rihanna, Kings of Leon, Coldplay, One Direction, Foo Fighters and many more.

Each gig ploughs millions into the local economy, with pubs, hotels, guest houses and more enjoying a big surge in sales and bookings.