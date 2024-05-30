15 phenomenal photos from the year Sunderland got a 'Statue for Stokoe' to honour the Messiah

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th May 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:21 BST

You were united in a common cause - to honour the legendary Bob Stokoe

He was the Messiah - and 20 years ago, the people of Sunderland honoured him in style.

Bob Stokoe was the legendary manager who led SAFC to FA Cup glory in 1973.

Wearside mourned his passing in 2004 and then it came together in an incredible way.

An appeal was launched to build a Statue for Stokoe and it gathered momentum with fans, businesses and former players all joining in.

Have a look through our Echo picture tribute for a reminder of a remarkable campaign.

The story of a Sunderland hero and the locals who made sure he was honoured forever.

1. In memory of the Messiah

The story of a Sunderland hero and the locals who made sure he was honoured forever.

Photo Sales
FA Cup winning hero Jimmy Montgomery and Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy helped to launch the appeal in 2004.

2. Support for a fellow legend

FA Cup winning hero Jimmy Montgomery and Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy helped to launch the appeal in 2004.

Photo Sales
We asked the people of Sunderland what they thought of the idea of a statue. It was a resounding yes from all of them.

3. Voice of the people

We asked the people of Sunderland what they thought of the idea of a statue. It was a resounding yes from all of them.

Photo Sales
SAFC stars Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Kerr, club deputy chairman John Fickling and chairman of the supporters association George Forster get the fund under way.

4. At the launch

SAFC stars Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Kerr, club deputy chairman John Fickling and chairman of the supporters association George Forster get the fund under way.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFA CupSAFCNostalgiaPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.