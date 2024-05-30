He was the Messiah - and 20 years ago, the people of Sunderland honoured him in style.
Wearside mourned his passing in 2004 and then it came together in an incredible way.
An appeal was launched to build a Statue for Stokoe and it gathered momentum with fans, businesses and former players all joining in.
1. In memory of the Messiah
The story of a Sunderland hero and the locals who made sure he was honoured forever.
2. Support for a fellow legend
FA Cup winning hero Jimmy Montgomery and Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy helped to launch the appeal in 2004.
3. Voice of the people
We asked the people of Sunderland what they thought of the idea of a statue. It was a resounding yes from all of them.
4. At the launch
SAFC stars Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Kerr, club deputy chairman John Fickling and chairman of the supporters association George Forster get the fund under way.
