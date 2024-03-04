News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland AFC songs from 1973 to 2023 including Cheer Up Peter Reid and Niall Quinn's Disco Pants - gallery

Disco pants, 1973 and promotion songs

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT

Sunderland's Red and White Army are in fine voice every season.

Some of you have even recorded your songs about SAFC as these Echo retro photos show.

Here are nine times that the Black Cats have been the theme of recordings - from Cheer Up Peter Reid to Sunderland All The Way.

Sing up if you remember these.

1. Sing up if you remember them

Sunderland players recorded their cup song in March 1973. It was called ''Sunderland All Of The Way'' and the players were pictured rehearsing with youngsters providing the chorus and local comedian Bobby Knoxall chipping in.

2. Sunderland All Of The Way

Sunderland football fan Alan Bainbridge wrote the lyrics and music for a song to mark the club's return to Division Two in 1988.

3. Haway back to 1988

A tune to remember from 1996 when 'Cheer Up Peter Reid' was recorded by Sunderland fans.

4. Cheers to this memory

