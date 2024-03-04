Sunderland's Red and White Army are in fine voice every season.
Here are nine times that the Black Cats have been the theme of recordings - from Cheer Up Peter Reid to Sunderland All The Way.
Sing up if you remember these.
Songs about Sunderland. It's a catchy collection and we want your memories of your favourite.
2. Sunderland All Of The Way
Sunderland players recorded their cup song in March 1973.
It was called ''Sunderland All Of The Way'' and the players were pictured rehearsing with youngsters providing the chorus and local comedian Bobby Knoxall chipping in.
3. Haway back to 1988
Sunderland football fan Alan Bainbridge wrote the lyrics and music for a song to mark the club's return to Division Two in 1988.
4. Cheers to this memory
A tune to remember from 1996 when 'Cheer Up Peter Reid' was recorded by Sunderland fans.