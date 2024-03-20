Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the day when The Messiah got the surprise of his life.

The man who brought joy to Sunderland got a special memory of his own 13 years later - and he had no idea it was going to happen.

Bob Stokoe pictured at Roker Park.

A television special was held in 1986 to mark the retirement from football of The Messiah’ Bob Stokoe.

A complete surprise for Bob

Bob thought he had been invited onto an eve-of-Cup Final show with Sunderland soccer legend Bob Gurney for a chat about his 25 years in the game.

Bobby Gurney, middle of centre row, who was there to interview Bob in 1986.

Unbeknown to him, surprise guests waited at Newcastle’s Station Hotel, and as soon as Bob stepped in front of the cameras a fleet of taxis whisked them to the City Road studios.

The whole team was there

The show was run along the line of This Is Your Life’, and Bob was surprised to see his wife Jean, other members of his family, and Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup winning team in the studio.

The Cup winning team was in the studio to greet Bob on his special day.

That shock victory over Leeds United provided the centre-piece of the programme, with many guests and Sunderland fans in the studio audience sharing their memories of the day.