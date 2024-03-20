When Sunderland hero Bob Stokoe got the surprise of his life in front of the TV cameras
It was the day when The Messiah got the surprise of his life.
The man who brought joy to Sunderland got a special memory of his own 13 years later - and he had no idea it was going to happen.
A television special was held in 1986 to mark the retirement from football of The Messiah’ Bob Stokoe.
A complete surprise for Bob
Bob thought he had been invited onto an eve-of-Cup Final show with Sunderland soccer legend Bob Gurney for a chat about his 25 years in the game.
Unbeknown to him, surprise guests waited at Newcastle’s Station Hotel, and as soon as Bob stepped in front of the cameras a fleet of taxis whisked them to the City Road studios.
The whole team was there
The show was run along the line of This Is Your Life’, and Bob was surprised to see his wife Jean, other members of his family, and Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup winning team in the studio.
That shock victory over Leeds United provided the centre-piece of the programme, with many guests and Sunderland fans in the studio audience sharing their memories of the day.
