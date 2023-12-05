News you can trust since 1873
13 Sunderland managers on their first day in the job

From 1972 onwards: They've all held the job

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT

Sunderland fans are waiting to find out who will take over as manager.

Whoever does arrive, they will step into the seat once held by all of these famous faces.

We dug out 13 photos of previous managers from the Echo archives going right back to the day Bob Stokoe first stepped out as SAFC manager.

There's Martin O'Neill, Sam Allardyce, Roy Keane and plenty more to look back upon.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us who should be next to take the job.

They all took charge at Sunderland and here they are on their first day.

They all took charge at Sunderland and here they are on their first day.

Bob Stokoe settles in after his appointment in November 1972.

Bob Stokoe settles in after his appointment in November 1972.

Len Ashurst steps out as the new manager in March 1984.

Len Ashurst steps out as the new manager in March 1984.

Fans greet Denis Smith on his arrival in 1987.

Fans greet Denis Smith on his arrival in 1987.

