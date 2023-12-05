13 Sunderland managers on their first day in the job

From 1972 onwards: They've all held the job

Sunderland fans are waiting to find out who will take over as manager.

Whoever does arrive, they will step into the seat once held by all of these famous faces.

We dug out 13 photos of previous managers from the Echo archives going right back to the day Bob Stokoe first stepped out as SAFC manager.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us who should be next to take the job.

1 . In the manager's seat They all took charge at Sunderland and here they are on their first day.

2 . Bob in the dugout Bob Stokoe settles in after his appointment in November 1972.

3 . A wave from Len Len Ashurst steps out as the new manager in March 1984.

4 . A warm welcome for Denis Fans greet Denis Smith on his arrival in 1987.