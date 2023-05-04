Ball boy at 1973 FA Cup final remembers loud celebrations from Sunderland dressing room

He was even on the pitch when Bob Stokoe made that epic run towards hero goalkeeper Jim Montgomery – because Peter was a ball boy.

He met the exuberant Sunderland team, dejected Leeds players and even the lead singer of the mega group Sweet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The noise as we walked out was incredible’

Peter Bowers was a Wembley ball boy for the 1973 FA Cup Final.

Peter, then 14 years old, was one of the ball boys picked from the Staffordshire area and said: “The noise as we walked out of the tunnel behind the players was incredible.

"I was positioned right behind the goal where Ian Porterfield scored the goal and Jim Montgomery made that fantastic save.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At half time, the ball boys went back to their own dressing room.

Peter Bowers has shared his Wembley memories with the Sunderland Echo.

‘In walked the lead singer of Sweet in full black leather’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We listened to head steward Mr Gutteridge saying how well Sunderland were playing and that they deserved their lead when in walked Brian Connolly, the lead singer of Sweet. He was dressed in his Top Of The Pops finest - full black leather.”

“At the final whistle and as instructed, I walked calmly onto the pitch to line up in the centre circle, while a running and obviously excited Bob Stokoe and various photographers ran towards Jim Montgomery.

‘Don Revie said ‘we’ve got to start all over again son’

An excerpt from Peter's diary on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I walked off the pitch while Sunderland were on their lap of honour, alongside Leeds manager Don Revie who put his hand on my shoulder and said ‘We’ve got to start all over again son”.

“We walked into the Sunderland dressing room which was crowded, with loud voices of celebration dominating the room. Bobby Kerr and Jim Montgomery signed my autograph book.

‘There was near silence in the Leeds dressing room’

“We nipped across the tunnel to the Leeds dressing room which was a total contrast and we were met with near silence with the players sat down looking in shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter's ballboy shirt.

“I remember going round each player for an autograph before getting to Jack Charlton who was sat with Don Revie. Jack was in full flow talking loudly about Montgomery’s save.”

“We were allowed to go up the Royal Box after the match and I must have circled the steps three or four times, and holding my white bag up as the trophy, each time imaging the greats who’d made the same journey as players.”

‘I spent 20 minutes knocking the ball past imaginary goalkeepers’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said he ‘spent a good twenty minutes or so making darting runs, one touch volleys and knocking the ball past imaginary goalkeepers at the tunnel end goal before it was time to head to the coach back to the Midlands.

Peter eventually became a teacher for many years, later worked in Adult Education but he said: “My main passion has been music. I was lucky enough to have come of age around ‘Punk’ times though it took me until the mid 80s to play in a band.

“Sadly, I’ve not yet played a gig in Sunderland!”

Peter even kept the Wembley grass which he collected off the bottom of his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter's 'staff pass' for Wembley on May 5, 1973.

Peter Bowers pictured today.