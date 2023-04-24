News you can trust since 1873
Mackem Folk Singer's song about Sunderland in 1973, reaching out to Bob Stokoe and Ian Porterfield in heaven

Sunderland’s very own Mackem Folk Singer has produced a tune about 1973 – all about singing in heaven with Bob Stokoe and Ian Porterfield.

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

Dave Murray put his thoughts into music and came up with this catchy tune, describing how one day he will be ‘singing forever’ in heaven with the Sunderland stars.

He looked back on life on Wearside 50 years ago and remembered the excitement which filled the town.

Getting a telly with the bingo winnings

Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.
“I was just a kid at the time. Everyone in the community was so excited planning their special party for family and friends,” said Dave.

"There was not much money around but families shared whatever they had. Red and white bunting was in every window of pubs, clubs, shop windows and cars. It really was a red and white world for weeks.”

"I remember my mam winning the Pink Link at the bingo about a week before and we decided to buy a colour TV to watch the final on. It was fantastic and loads of family and friends watched the match on our colour TV.

Dave Murray performing his new song about 1973.Dave Murray performing his new song about 1973.
Madness in the street after Porterfield scored

"When we scored, everyone was jumping around shouting and kissing each other – running out in the street. It was mad but glorious, What memory it is, it makes me smile and feel so excited to think I was alive to see Sunderland win the FA Cup.”

Dave is no stranger to the Sunderland Echo.

He has previously written numerous songs, including one about going to the Mecca nightclub and to Genevieves.

Dave, front row, second left, pictured with the Belgrave United football team in his youth.Dave, front row, second left, pictured with the Belgrave United football team in his youth.
His other songs over the years have included Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips.

‘Going straight to the Sunderland ground in the sky’

Now he has shared his song about 1973 with the Echo and said: “My song is about happiness and how I would like to go over to the other side in my red and white footy shirt so the Mackem angels will see me and to guide me straight to the Sunderland ground in the sky.

"My song is dedicated to every Sunderland fan around the world. Peace and love to everyone, I'm proud to be a Mackem and I am Sunderland till I die.”

Musician Dave Murray who has produced a song about 1973.Musician Dave Murray who has produced a song about 1973.
