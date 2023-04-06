Mecca memories in a retro tribute to the Sunderland bingo venue
Grab your seats for these memories from the Mecca in Holmeside.
Bingo is a pastime which is loved by thousands and the Mecca holds a place in many people's hearts.
So let's see if we can get a full house with these photos from the Echo archives.
Lovely Jubilee memories
Were you one of the staff who raised money for a Marie Curie cancer appeal in 2011, or who got dressed up for the Jubilee celebrations in 2012.
Perhaps you were among the punters who had special Friday the 13th bingo cards in 2012.
Heritage on show in 2004
Were you there when a model organ went on show as part of a heritage day in 2004. These are just some of the archive views we have of the bingo hall.
Which bingo hall has been your favourite over the years and would you like to see it on video?
To tell us more, email [email protected] to tell us more.