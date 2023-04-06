Bingo is a pastime which is loved by thousands and the Mecca holds a place in many people's hearts.

So let's see if we can get a full house with these photos from the Echo archives.

Lovely Jubilee memories

A look back at great scenes from the Mecca over the years.

Were you one of the staff who raised money for a Marie Curie cancer appeal in 2011, or who got dressed up for the Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Perhaps you were among the punters who had special Friday the 13th bingo cards in 2012.

Heritage on show in 2004

A right royal do helped raise funds for the Marie Curie charity when staff at Mecca Bingo dressed up for Jubilee Day in 2012. Pictured are ( left to right) Alan Robson, Ian Cheal and John Lloyd.

Were you there when a model organ went on show as part of a heritage day in 2004. These are just some of the archive views we have of the bingo hall.

Which bingo hall has been your favourite over the years and would you like to see it on video?

To tell us more, email [email protected] to tell us more.

A Friday the 13th session, showing the specially stamped bingo cards in 2012.

David Wilson, secretary of the Sunderland Theatre Organ Preservation Society, brought along a model Compton organ to the Mecca in 2004 and hundreds showed an interest.

Bingo player Yvonne Robson has a chat with Mecca manager Billy Thompson and Angela Patterson from the Department of Work and Pensions who was there to tell punters about their cash entitlements in 2009.

Staff at Mecca Bingo who helped to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care in 2011.