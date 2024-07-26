Watch: 1960s footage of a Sunderland gymnast training for the Tokyo Olympics
Here’s an insight into the dedicated life of Monica Rutherford who competed in Tokyo in 1964.
Have a look as she limbers up at Roker beach before heading to Fulwell School to do some training in the gym while pupils watch.
She did all that while she trained for her possible career as a teacher.
The amazing one minute clip was shared with the Sunderland Echo by the North East Film Archive.
It was originally recorded for the Tyne Tees TV youth news programme Newsview Young World and the complete footage can be found on the NEFA website.
NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.
Another film shows life in Sunderland in 1955 and includes the bustling town centre as well as the seaside.
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.
