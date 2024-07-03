How the French Revolution shaped a street in Sunderland's East End

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 05:10 BST
Here’s a Sunderland scene which is steeped in 230 years of history.

It shows Barrack Street which once housed one of the oldest military buildings in the North East - the barracks in the East End of Sunderland.

Alongside it is the old Pottery Buildings which was once a Quaker place of worship, and then home to Sunderland Sea Cadets in the fifties.

A 1944 view of the street with the Pottery Buildings in the background.A 1944 view of the street with the Pottery Buildings in the background.
A 1944 view of the street with the Pottery Buildings in the background.

Dealing with the threat of the French revolution

The barracks itself has a history which stretches back to the 1700s and was built to counter the threat of the French revolution.

They were built to protect the colliery trade and once housed more than 1,500 infantry.

The Barrack Street residential huts were pictured in the Echo once more in 1955.

The Barrack Street residential huts in 1955.The Barrack Street residential huts in 1955.
The Barrack Street residential huts in 1955.

The Pottery Buildings, meanwhile, were built in 1868 by Edward Backhouse, for the benefit of foreign sailors and the working classes generally.

A massive hall for foreign sailors

It was built on the site of the old Sunderland Pottery, part of which was retained for school rooms and tea meetings.

A view of the Pottery Buildings which stood at the bottom end of High Street as it swings round into Barrack Street.A view of the Pottery Buildings which stood at the bottom end of High Street as it swings round into Barrack Street.
A view of the Pottery Buildings which stood at the bottom end of High Street as it swings round into Barrack Street.

It had a large hall which could seat 1,000 people and a smaller room for the use of foreign seamen.

In the centre of the building, there was a depot where Bibles were sold in different languages.

