How the French Revolution shaped a street in Sunderland's East End
It shows Barrack Street which once housed one of the oldest military buildings in the North East - the barracks in the East End of Sunderland.
Alongside it is the old Pottery Buildings which was once a Quaker place of worship, and then home to Sunderland Sea Cadets in the fifties.
Dealing with the threat of the French revolution
The barracks itself has a history which stretches back to the 1700s and was built to counter the threat of the French revolution.
They were built to protect the colliery trade and once housed more than 1,500 infantry.
The Barrack Street residential huts were pictured in the Echo once more in 1955.
The Pottery Buildings, meanwhile, were built in 1868 by Edward Backhouse, for the benefit of foreign sailors and the working classes generally.
A massive hall for foreign sailors
It was built on the site of the old Sunderland Pottery, part of which was retained for school rooms and tea meetings.
It had a large hall which could seat 1,000 people and a smaller room for the use of foreign seamen.
In the centre of the building, there was a depot where Bibles were sold in different languages.
