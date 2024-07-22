But did you know that all of these Wearside and Durham people have represented Team GB at the massive event over the years.
We have Sunderland memories from 1972 and 1976 Olympics and Tony Jeffries who was a boxing medallist in 2008.
Jill Scott and Steph Houghton were stars in 2012 and 2020.
And we have a host of names from the 2016 games. Find out more in our gallery of Echo archive photos.
Going for golden memories
Olympians who have done the Wearside area proud in sports ranging from running to boxing to gymnastics. | se
Monica's 1964 adventure
Monica Rutherford competed at the 1964 Summer Olympics in artistic gymnastics. | se
Waiting for news
Audrey Naisby and son David - the mother and brother of swimmer Paul Naisby - were waiting for news of how he had done in the Commonwealth Games when this 1974 photo was taken.
Paul competed in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics. | se
Go Tony
Team Jeffries was out in force in 2008. They gave a wonderful Wearside send-off to Tony Jeffries who won a bronze medal. | se
