The defiant Sunderland residents who didn't want to leave their homes in James Armitage Street in the 1970s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents of more than 300 houses in Wayman and James Armitage Streets lost the fight to save their homes from the bulldozer in 1976.
The Environment Department upheld the decision of Sunderland Borough Council to declare the houses in the areas unfit for habitation, and to impose Compulsory Purchase Orders.
The land was earmarked for clearance and redevelopment for housing. In all, 88 houses were declared unfit, as well as shops and business premises.
But the debate over the properties had waged for months.
A public inquiry had previously stated that only 40 of 200 houses threatened were unfit.
Get in touch if you lived in one of the houses and remember the year when you were in the Sunderland Echo news headlines.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.