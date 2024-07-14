The defiant Sunderland residents who didn't want to leave their homes in James Armitage Street in the 1970s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jul 2024, 05:06 BST
It was one of the oldest areas of Sunderland and it was back in the news in the 1970s.

Residents of more than 300 houses in Wayman and James Armitage Streets lost the fight to save their homes from the bulldozer in 1976.

The Environment Department upheld the decision of Sunderland Borough Council to declare the houses in the areas unfit for habitation, and to impose Compulsory Purchase Orders.

The land was earmarked for clearance and redevelopment for housing. In all, 88 houses were declared unfit, as well as shops and business premises.

Janet Wrightson was one of the James Armitage Street residents who was against a move in 1976.Janet Wrightson was one of the James Armitage Street residents who was against a move in 1976.
But the debate over the properties had waged for months.

Linda Jobling, Janis Jobling and her three-year-old son, Keith and Marjorie Bellarvey in James Armitage Street. They were photographed in 1976 after the news that the fight to save 300 homes had been lost.Linda Jobling, Janis Jobling and her three-year-old son, Keith and Marjorie Bellarvey in James Armitage Street. They were photographed in 1976 after the news that the fight to save 300 homes had been lost.
A public inquiry had previously stated that only 40 of 200 houses threatened were unfit.

