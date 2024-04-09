The Sunderland doctor who built an aeroplane in his garage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland doctor had a very different way of relaxing after work back in the 1970s.

Dr Ridley Kendal prescribes building your own two-seater plane to relax you - at least it worked for him.

A great way to ease tension

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More The Sunderland parachutists who jumped in one year, and landed in another

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a member of Sunderland Flying Club and reckoned he had found a cure for the tension that builds up at work.

For two-and-a-half-years, Dr Kendal has regularly replaced his stethoscope with a spanner, and left his surgery for his garage.

Dr Ridley climbs into the cockpit of the plane he built in his garage, watched by Denis Ord who flew it on its maiden flight in 1976.

He built a plane in his garage

In the garage, specially built, he built his own Cavalier plane which successfully completed its test flight at Sunderland Airport in 1976.

Sunderland Airport's main runway with a plane about to land in the 1970s.

Dr Kendal, who had been a pilot for five years by then, got his final clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority to get it fully operational.

Tell us about your hobbies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doctor said he found the time spent in the workshop very relaxing, and a perfect way to wind down.

He also told the Sunderland Echo that building a plane had been a progression from making model planes in his youth.

The only difference was that model planes did not have a 500 mile range.

We want to know if you have a hobby with a difference.