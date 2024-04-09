Seven pictures of sponsored silence events in Sunderland, from 1975 to 2015

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:15 BST

Say it quietly. We have a whole load of reminders of the sponsored silences you’ve done in Sunderland.

Starting from 1975 at Hetton School to 2015 thrills at Thorney Close, it’s a super span of scenes.

Who could forget the Sunderland High School event in 2003 when pupils did a silence with muted musical instruments.

Or the golden silence at Grangetown Primary in 2011.

Re-live it all in our Echo archive gallery.

Shhh-aring scenes from Sunderland and East Durham's past.

1. Say it with a whisper. It's a sponsored silence selection

Shhh-aring scenes from Sunderland and East Durham's past.

A sponsored silence at Hetton School resulted in £800 being presented to the Northern Counties Kidney Research Unit in 1981.

2. A huge gesture in Hetton

A sponsored silence at Hetton School resulted in £800 being presented to the Northern Counties Kidney Research Unit in 1981.

Sunderland High School students held a sponsored silence with a difference with their musical instruments muted in 2003.

3. Silence at the High School

Sunderland High School students held a sponsored silence with a difference with their musical instruments muted in 2003.

These East Durham youngsters held a sponsored silence to raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.

4. Keeping quiet for Comic Relief

These East Durham youngsters held a sponsored silence to raise money for Comic Relief in 2005.

Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaRed Nose Day

