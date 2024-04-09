Seven pictures of sponsored silence events in Sunderland, from 1975 to 2015

Say it quietly. We have a whole load of reminders of the sponsored silences you’ve done in Sunderland.
Starting from 1975 at Hetton School to 2015 thrills at Thorney Close, it’s a super span of scenes.
Who could forget the Sunderland High School event in 2003 when pupils did a silence with muted musical instruments.
Or the golden silence at Grangetown Primary in 2011.
Re-live it all in our Echo archive gallery.
