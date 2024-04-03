Nine pictures from the catwalk as we put the spotlight on Sunderland school fashion shows

We've got it all - from behind-the-scenes preparations to the catwalk

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

We're styling it out with a look at the times when you starred in a school fashion show.

Who remembers the days when you designed a great outfit, had your make-up done by fellow students and stepped out on to the catwalk.

Here are 9 Echo reminders from schools including Southmoor, Farringdon, Academy 360, Sunderland High School and Ryhope Juniors.

9 show scenes from schools including Farringdon, Southmoor, Monkwearmouth and Academy 360.

1. Show time in Sunderland and East Durham

The Seaham Northlea School fashion show in March 1983.

2. The scene in Seaham

More than 20 youngsters from Farringdon Comprehensive School took part in a fashion show in 1985 and modelled clothes from a local store.

3. Fabulous in Farringdon

Children from Ryhope Junior School held a fashion show with a French theme, as this Echo archive photo from 2007 shows.

4. The French connection in Ryhope

