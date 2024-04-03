We're styling it out with a look at the times when you starred in a school fashion show.
Who remembers the days when you designed a great outfit, had your make-up done by fellow students and stepped out on to the catwalk.
1. Show time in Sunderland and East Durham
9 show scenes from schools including Farringdon, Southmoor, Monkwearmouth and Academy 360.
2. The scene in Seaham
The Seaham Northlea School fashion show in March 1983.
3. Fabulous in Farringdon
More than 20 youngsters from Farringdon Comprehensive School took part in a fashion show in 1985 and modelled clothes from a local store.
4. The French connection in Ryhope
Children from Ryhope Junior School held a fashion show with a French theme, as this Echo archive photo from 2007 shows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.