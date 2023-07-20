Nine pictures from the Sunderland High School prom at the Quayside Exchange in 2009
Prom time: It's the High School big night in 2009
You were dressed in style for this night of all nights. It's the Sunderland High School prom from 14 years ago.
Look at the array of beautiful dresses, smart suits, fantastic hairstyles and most of all, the smiles from the students.
It was a wonderful occasion at the Quayside Exchange. Why not re-live it once more through this selection of Sunderland Echo archive photos.
