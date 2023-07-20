News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Nine pictures from the Sunderland High School prom at the Quayside Exchange in 2009

Prom time: It's the High School big night in 2009

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

You were dressed in style for this night of all nights. It's the Sunderland High School prom from 14 years ago.

Look at the array of beautiful dresses, smart suits, fantastic hairstyles and most of all, the smiles from the students.

It was a wonderful occasion at the Quayside Exchange. Why not re-live it once more through this selection of Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Have a browse through this Echo collection and re-live the memories of gowns, suits, bow ties and super styles.

1. Have a browse through this Echo collection and re-live the memories of gowns, suits, bow ties and super styles.

Have a browse through this Echo collection and re-live the memories of gowns, suits, bow ties and super styles.

Photo Sales
Friends in focus for this reminder of the High School prom.

2. Friends in focus for this reminder of the High School prom.

Friends in focus for this reminder of the High School prom.

Photo Sales
It is 14 years since Echo photographers captured this scene at the High School prom.

3. It is 14 years since Echo photographers captured this scene at the High School prom.

It is 14 years since Echo photographers captured this scene at the High School prom.

Photo Sales
In the picture on their prom night. We hope you are enjoying the trip back in time.

4. In the picture on their prom night. We hope you are enjoying the trip back in time.

In the picture on their prom night. We hope you are enjoying the trip back in time.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:High SchoolPromsSunderland