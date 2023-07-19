11 photos of Sunderland High School students at their prom at the Hilton Gateshead in 2012
At the prom: Sunderland High School students having the time of their lives in 2012
What a night for them all.
The Sunderland High School prom of 2012 looked like a stylish, sophisticated and sparkling occasion.
The Echo archives contain all of these images of that special day at the Hilton in Gateshead.
We got students in their best suits, glorious gowns, top tiaras and brilliant bow ties. But did we get you on camera? Have a look.
