Nine pictures of Sunderland teenagers getting their exam results in 2013

It's one of the biggest days of your life - and here's the day you got your exam results in Sunderland.
Can you believe that 10 years have passed since we recorded these scenes at St Anthony's, St Aidan's, Sunderland High School, St Bede's and more.
The big day will soon be here for this year's hopeful students.
In the meantime, re-live these moments from 2013.
1. A full 10 years since these Sunderland scenes.
2. The scene at St Anthony's Girls School. Can you believe it was 10 years ago.
3. Cheers from Sunderland High School students Aziz Elaswad, Chris Wilkinson, Michael Cameron, Farham Yousuf and Marcus Cassop-Thompson.
4. Happy times at Sunderland College, Washington Campus. Pictured left to right are, (standing) Jonathan Softley and Wenhui Tan. Seated from left to right: Emily Elkington and Sam Morrison.
